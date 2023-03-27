Antonio Conte thanks fans who shared his ‘passion’ at Tottenham

Antonio Conte has thanked Tottenham fans and those who shared his “passion” after his exit.

The Italian left Spurs by mutual consent on Sunday after 16 months in charge.

His departure came after he labelled his players “selfish” after they lost a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Southampton earlier this month.

He wrote on Instagram: “Football is a passion. I would like to deeply thank everyone at Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

“A special thought to the fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it’s been unforgettable to hear them singing my name. Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future.”

Acting coach Cristian Stellini was promoted from assistant following the departure of long-term confidant Conte.

Stellini had worked as Conte’s No 2 at Juventus and Inter Milan but has remained at the north London club and will be supported by Ryan Mason.

Conte’s brother Gianluca, who was a technical and analytics coach at Spurs, has departed alongside his sibling.

Meanwhile, Emerson Royal has added to Tottenham’s growing injury list, with the defender set for surgery on his knee.

The full-back suffered the issue during the closing stages of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Morocco on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

Emerson will have surgery on Tuesday and faces a race against time to feature again for Spurs this season, with the Premier League due to finish on May 28.

It is the latest blow for Tottenham with Stellini faced with a lengthy list of absentees ahead of Monday’s trip to Everton.

Both Ben Davies and Richarlison suffered muscle problems in the dramatic draw at Southampton on March 18 and the Wales defender has been ruled out until May with a hamstring issue.

Richarlison’s injury is not as severe but he will miss out on an emotional Goodison Park return and target being back in action later in April.

Wing-back Ryan Sessegnon and captain Hugo Lloris have been out while Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) remain long-term absentees.