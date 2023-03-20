Fulham boss Marco Silva hopeful Aleksandr Mitrovic will avoid long ban for push on referee

Fulham manager Marco Silva said he does not anticipate a lengthy ban for striker Aleksandr Mitrovic after he tried to grab referee Chris Kavanagh during five minutes of madness against Manchester United on Sunday.

Fulham led the FA Cup quarter-final tie at Old Trafford 1-0 through Mitrovic with a little over 20 minutes to go when Willian blocked a goal-bound Jadon Sancho shot on the line with his arm.

Kavanagh initially signalled for a corner but was sent by VAR Neil Swarbrick to the screen, where he dismissed a protesting Silva.

After the inevitable penalty decision – converted by Bruno Fernandes – and a red card for Willian, Fulham’s goalscorer Mitrovic raged at Kavanagh and tried to pull him back by the arm – with only 40 seconds separating the three dismissals.

Paolo Di Canio got an 11-game ban for pushing Paul Alcock to the ground in 1998, but Mitrovic’s grab was far less dramatic.

“I don’t think so,” Silva said of a potential long ban for his captain and top scorer. “I saw the image of course and I already spoke with Mitro. It is a moment for him to control the emotions.

“Of course he pushed the referee but I didn’t see that being so bad as you are saying, so I hope the people who are going to decide, decide with the fairness the moment deserves.”

Fulham had wanted two first-half penalties, both involving Mitrovic, who felt he was shoved by Luke Shaw early on before tangling with Lisandro Martinez soon after.

Fulham's Portuguese head coach Marco Silva, right, is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh. AFP

Asked if he could repeat what he said to Kavanagh in the buildup to his own dismissal, Silva snapped: "I don't remember. That he was a really nice guy, or the decision was fair or something like that."

Marcel Sabitzer scored two minutes after Fernandes' successful penalty and the latter added a third United goal deep into time added on.

United will face Brighton at Wembley with hopes of lifting the FA Cup for a 13th time and add it to the League Cup won last month.

United were second best on the balance of play before the penalty incident, and while Erik ten Hag was happy with the result he knows his side can play better.

“I am happy and pleased with the performance but I see a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “On the ball today was an example, we have to show more composure, recognise where the overload is, use that overload.

“In attacking transitions today was some good examples we can definitely do better.”

