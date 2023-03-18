Nottingham Forest v Newcastle ratings: Dennis 8, Shelvey 6; Isak 9, Longstaff 8

Alexander Isak's stoppage-time penalty kept Newcastle's top-four bid on track after a 2-1 comeback win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Friday.

Isak levelled the score late in the first half after Emmanuel Dennis fired Forest in front at City Ground.

Victory lifted the Magpies to within one point of fourth-placed Tottenham and with a game in hand to come on Spurs.

"We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance," said Isak after Newcastle signed off for the international break with back-to-back wins.

"It is important we have gone into this break with a good feeling with two wins from two games."

"We know it is a hard ground to come and take three points and we got off to a bad start but the team showed good character," added Isak, who has six goals in 10 games.

"I think we showed great character and kept pushing. We kept controlling the game and had chances."

