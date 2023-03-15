Haaland, Mbappe and the youngest players to score 30 Champions League goals - in pictures

Manchester City striker sets new record after his five-goal haul against RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland scored five goals for Manchester City against RB Leipzig to take his Champions League tally to 32 from 25 appearances. PA
Jon Turner
Mar 15, 2023
Erling Haaland added more history to his already remarkable debut season at Manchester City on Tuesday night by scoring five goals against RB Leipzig to lead his team into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (L) shakes hands with Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola as he leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Guardiola: Haaland 'a gift' for Man City after historic five-goal haul

Among the records Haaland set during the 7-0 win at the Etihad Stadium include becoming the fastest player to score 30 Champions League goals – his 32 achieved in just 25 appearances – while his 39 goals for the season is the most by a City player in a single campaign. On top of that, Haaland's five hat-tricks are more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues.

Given the speed at which Haaland has passed 30 Champions League goals, it should come as little surprise that the 22-year-old Norwegian is also the youngest player to hit the milestone, topping a list packed with legendary and superstar players.

“Five goals, what can I say? I said many times, he’s a joyful guy. His mood in the locker room is always happiness," Guardiola said. “He is a gift to all of us. He is a huge competitor, his mentality is there. He scored five goals which is not easy.”

Check out the photo gallery below to see the list of youngest players to score 30 Champions League goals. The clubs included next to each player are the clubs for whom they scored goals to reach the milestone, not the complete list of clubs they've scored Champions League goals for.

YOUNGEST PLAYERS TO SCORE 30 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOALS: 1) Erling Haaland (Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City): 22 years 236 days. EPA

Updated: March 15, 2023, 6:39 AM
