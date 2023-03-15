Haaland, Mbappe and the youngest players to score 30 Champions League goals - in pictures

Erling Haaland added more history to his already remarkable debut season at Manchester City on Tuesday night by scoring five goals against RB Leipzig to lead his team into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Among the records Haaland set during the 7-0 win at the Etihad Stadium include becoming the fastest player to score 30 Champions League goals – his 32 achieved in just 25 appearances – while his 39 goals for the season is the most by a City player in a single campaign. On top of that, Haaland's five hat-tricks are more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues.

Given the speed at which Haaland has passed 30 Champions League goals, it should come as little surprise that the 22-year-old Norwegian is also the youngest player to hit the milestone, topping a list packed with legendary and superstar players.

“Five goals, what can I say? I said many times, he’s a joyful guy. His mood in the locker room is always happiness," Guardiola said. “He is a gift to all of us. He is a huge competitor, his mentality is there. He scored five goals which is not easy.”

Check out the photo gallery below to see the list of youngest players to score 30 Champions League goals. The clubs included next to each player are the clubs for whom they scored goals to reach the milestone, not the complete list of clubs they've scored Champions League goals for.