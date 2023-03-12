Miguel Almiron earns Newcastle United late victory over Wolves

Newcastle United secured only their second Premier League win this year thanks to substitute Miguel Almiron's goal against Wolves at St James' Park on Sunday.

Alexander Isak, preferred up front ahead of Callum Wilson, had given Newcastle a deserved first-half lead with a brilliant header.

READ MORE Arsenal restore five-point lead at top of Premier League after easy win at Fulham

Wolves levelled the scores in the 70th minute when Hwang Hee-chan, another substitute, took advantage of a Kieran Trippier slip to score 60 seconds after coming on.

But Newcastle were not to be denied their first league win since beating Fulham on January 15 when Almiron scored his 11th goal of the season to end of a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

It was a victory that took Eddie Howe's side above Liverpool and back up to fifth in the table, four points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth – but the Magpies have two games in hand on the London club.

“I've been wanting to play more but it has been giving me a bit of fuel and I'm happy to start today and get three points,” said man of the match Isak.

“I've had to be patient but I've been working hard. The team have been playing good but we haven't got the results and today was all about winning.

“I was happy to have him [Trippier] as my assist-man today. It was a great delivery and a good header too.”

Wolves, though, can also feel aggrieved that they were not given a penalty just before Isak's opener when Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope brought down Raul Jimenez, with referee Andy Madley waving away their appeals.

It could easily have been Pope's second red card in a matter of games – his last sending-off against Liverpool meant he missed the League Cup final defeat against Manchester United.

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Substitute Miguel Almiron scores Newcastle United's second goal in their 2-1 Premier League win over Wolves at St James' Park on March 12, 2023. Getty

Wolves' disappointment increased within six minutes when, after Fabian Schar had been fouled by Jimenez, Trippier curled the resulting free-kick on to Isak's head and he dispatched it past Jose Sa with a deft flick.

Only a desperate lunge by Craig Dawson prevented Joe Willock from doubling the lead two minutes later following Isak's determined run and, after Jimenez had warmed Pope's hands with an attempt from distance, Max Kilman had to be equally resilient to deny Isak once again.

Joe Willock, Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin all saw shots blocked in quick succession and Bruno Guimaraes headed against the bar from Dan Burn's pull-back as the Magpies laid siege to Sa's goal, although Pope was grateful to see Daniel Podence's 39th-minute strike come back off the foot of his right post six minutes before the break.

Sa had to save from Willock at his near post after Schar's challenge on Podence had sparked a pacey counter-attack, but Pope did superbly to claw Neto's strike from under his crossbar after Moutinho had cleverly rolled a 58th-minute free-kick into his path.

Tripper was denied by the Wolves keeper seconds later and Neves skied an effort high over as the game continued at breakneck speed, and Pope had to intervene to keep out Moutinho's 64th-minute shot.

The England full-back's afternoon took a turn for the worse with 20 minutes remaining when he slipped as he attempted to clear inside his own penalty area and, with Pope having left his line in an attempt to snuff out the danger, presented the ball to Hwang to slide into the empty net.

But Almiron got the Magpies out of jail with 11 minutes remaining when he exchanged passes with Willock before curling a shot across Sa and into the net with the help of a touch off Kilman.