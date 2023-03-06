Barcelona player ratings v Valencia: Raphinha 9, Busquets 8, Ferran Torres 6

Barcelona clung on with 10 men to beat Valencia 1-0 and move 10 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday, thanks to Raphinha's early header.

The Brazilian winger nodded the Catalans in front in the 16th minute. But after Ferran Torres missed a penalty and Ronald Araujo was sent off, the hosts were left fighting tooth and nail for the three points.

Barca retreated in the final half hour following Araujo's 59th minute red card but survived to beat Ruben Baraja's Valencia, who are 19th and two points from safety.

Barcelona's 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg triumph over Real Madrid on Thursday followed two consecutive defeats, and this narrow victory felt like a significant step towards a first league title since 2019.