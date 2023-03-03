Barcelona Copa del Rey ratings v Real Madrid: Kessie 8, Gavi 7, Raphinha 5

Eder Militao's own goal handed a depleted Barcelona a surprise 1-0 away victory over Real Madrid in a stormy Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Thursday.

The Catalans arrived on the back of two consecutive defeats and without an injured trio of key players – top scorer Robert Lewandowski, key midfielder Pedri and explosive winger Ousmane Dembele.

After their Europa League elimination by Manchester United last week and a first ever loss against La Liga minnows Almeria, Madrid fans smelled blood, but left bitterly frustrated.

Militao deflected a rebound into his own goal after 26 minutes to split the teams and hand Barcelona the edge ahead of the second leg on April 5 at Camp Nou.