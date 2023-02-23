Premier League predictions: Spurs seal derby win over Chelsea, Man City enjoy goal glut

The Premier League title race took another twist last week when Manchester City stumbled just short of the finishing line as they had to settle for a draw at Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's men enjoyed 73 per cent of the possession at the City Ground and had 23 attempts at goal compared to the opposition's four, but had to settle for just a point when Chris Wood scored with Forest's only shot on target six minutes from time.

There were no such problems for Arsenal who returned to the top of the table after a 4-2 win at Aston Villa, but needed two goals deep into injury-time to seal three points. It means Mikel Arteta's side are two points clear with a game in hand on second-placed City.

This week's schedule begins with Fulham taking on Wolves at Craven Cottage on Friday evening.

Saturday starts with Everton at home to Aston Villa, Leeds United playing host to fellow strugglers Southampton, Leicester City entertaining Arsenal and West Ham tackling Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium.

There are two evening games that see Bournemouth battle Manchester City on the south coast and Crystal Palace face Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

Sunday's one and only league game – Manchester United will also play Newcastle United in the League Cup final – should be a cracker when Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

