Liverpool v Real Madrid ratings: Alisson 4, Salah 7; Benzema 8, Vinicius Junior 9

Real Madrid put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after thrashing Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday.

In a repeat of last season's final – won by Real in Paris – the Spanish side came back from two goals down in a remarkable game on Merseyside.

Darwin Nunez had back-heeled Liverpool into an early lead, before Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 following a dreadful error by Thibaut Courtois, who was man of the match in last year's final.

But from that moment, it was Real's night. First up was Vinicius Junior who fired home brilliant 21st-minute strike to pull a goal back.

The scores were level 15 minutes later courtesy of another goalkeeper blunder when Alisson Becker booted a clearance straight at Vinicius Junior and watched in horror as the ball looped into the net.

Real were in front two minutes after the break when Eder Militao headed in Luka Modric's free-kick and Carlo Ancelotti's side doubled their lead when Karim Benzema's shot deflected in off Joe Gomez.

French striker Benzema made it five himself with a calm finish after superb work from midfielder Luka Modric.

It is a result that leaves Liverpool with the steepest of mountains to climb ahead of the last-16 second-leg that takes place at the Bernabeu in Spain on March 15.

