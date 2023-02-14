Leicester pair selected after thrashing Tottenham: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League title race looks set for another twist this week after last weekend's results saw Manchester City close the gap on leaders Arsenal.

After West Ham and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw in the first match on Saturday - extending the Blues' struggles and increasing the pressure on manager Graham Potter - Arsenal were held by the same scoreline by Brentford at the Emirates.

It was not the response Mikel Arteta would have wanted to see after the shock defeat to Everton, and means the Gunners have won only two of their past five games.

In the final match of the weekend on Sunday evening, City cruised to a 3-1 win against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium to move to within three points of the leaders. With the two contenders facing off at the Emirates on Wednesday, it could prove a key match in the title race.

In between those games, Brighton were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, Fulham continued their superb season with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and Wolves fought back with 10 men to defeat Southampton 2-1 - ending Nathan Jones' short and ill-fated spell in charge at St Mary's.

The most impressive result on Saturday occurred at the King Power Stadium, where Leicester followed up their 4-2 win at Aston Villa with a 4-1 destruction of Tottenham Hotspur, who had arrived buoyed by a win over City.

In Saturday's late game, Newcastle were held to a fifth draw in their past six games, 1-1 at Bournemouth, while on Sunday Manchester United cemented third place with a late 2-0 win at Leeds United.

The weekend then concluded on Monday night with the Merseyside derby at Anfield, Liverpool finally earning their first league win of 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Everton.

