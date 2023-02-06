Manchester City 'surprised' by Premier League rules breach allegations

Manchester City have expressed their surprise after being referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of Premier League finance rules.

The alleged breaches apply to four different sets of rules including those relating to the reporting of its finances, as well as the disclosure of its manager’s salary.

In a statement, the Premier League said City breached rules requiring them to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position”.

This information covered club revenue, which includes sponsorship income and operating costs.

Further alleged breaches relate to rules requiring full details of manager remuneration – from the 2009-10 to 2012-13 seasons – and player remuneration between 2010-11 and 2015-16.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with,” the club said in a statement.

“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

The Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations are designed to stop clubs running up big losses through spending on players. They also ensure sponsorship deals are based on their real market value and are genuine commercial agreements.

“The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The proceedings before the Commission will be confidential and heard in private.

“The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice.”