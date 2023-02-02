Premier League predictions: Arsenal smash Everton, Man City too strong for Spurs

Following last week's break for FA Cup and League Cup duty, the Premier League hurtles back into action just days after the transfer window closed until the summer.

Leaders Arsenal will be hoping the arrival of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho will be enough to maintain their push for the title, while Chelsea's £550 million-plus splurge on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk will be expected to propel the Blues up from their current 10th place.

At the other end of the table, things are looking grim for second-bottom Everton. New manager Sean Dyche was appointed too late to be able spend any of the £45m Newcastle United forked out for winger Anthony Gordon, leaving the Merseysiders desperately short of attacking firepower and scrambling around for last-ditch loan deals.

Graham Potter's Chelsea kick-off the weekend fixtures when they take on West London rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

Saturday' action starts with Dyche's Everton playing host to Arsenal at Goodison Park in the early kick-off. Aston Villa then entertain Midlands rivals Leicester City, Brentford take on Southampton in the capital, Brighton face Bournemouth at the Amex, Manchester United tackle Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, while Wolves are up against Liverpool at Molineux. Newcastle's clash with West Ham United at St James' Park brings the day's proceedings to a close.

Sunday sees Nottingham Forest taking on Leeds United at the City Ground, before Tottenham Hotspur battle Manchester City in the match of the weekend.

You can see our predictions for the latest round of games in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.