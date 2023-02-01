Fernandez to Chelsea, Porro to Spurs - top 10 Premier League transfer deadline day deals

The spending power of the Premier League was underlined as English clubs dominated the January transfer window.

No team was more active than Chelsea; the West London club continued their record-breaking business right up until Tuesday's deadline by making Enzo Fernandez the most expensive player in Britain in a deal worth £105 million.

In total the Blues spent around £290m for the month and around £540m for the season as American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital continue to make their presence felt in the transfer market.

Chelsea spent more than top-flight teams in France, Spain, Italy and Germany combined as Europe’s other major leagues were modest in their dealings this window.

But they were by no means the only movers in the transfer market as the window slammed shut.

Above is a photo gallery of the best deals involving Premier League clubs.