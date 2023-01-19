Crystal Palace v Man United ratings: Olise 7, Zaha 5; Casemiro 8, Weghorst 6

Manchester United's hopes of moving second in the Premier League were scuppered as Michael Olise's stunning last-gasp equaliser earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

United were poised for a 10th successive victory in all competitions for the first time since 2009 thanks to Bruno Fernandes' goal shortly before half time.

But they were rocked in the 91st minute when Olise's superb left-footed free-kick found the top corner of goalkeeper David De Gea's goal.

United stay in third place with 39 points, the same as Manchester City who have a better goal difference. Arsenal have 47 points having played a game less.

