Chelsea v Crystal Palace ratings: Arrizabalaga 8, Havertz 6; Guaita 7, Zaha 6

A powerful Kai Havertz header saw Chelsea grab the three Premier League points against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The German striker's 64th-minute goal helped ease some of the pressure on manager Graham Graham Potter.

Havertz met a cross from Hakim Ziyech to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions since the turn of the year.

But it was an unconvincing performance by the West Londoners and Palace almost grabbed an equaliser late on when Cheick Doucoure's long-range effort was tipped over by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea remain in 10th place in the Premier League in spite of the win, while Palace are in 12th.

It was a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions for Patrick Vieira's team.

“Today we are happy for the three points,” said Potter. “Overall we played quite well, they had their moments as well but today was about getting the victory.

“Park it as three valuable points against a team that was pushing as well. You have to understand the context of the situation we are in so it isn’t going to be sensational football all the time. The boys have worked hard.”

Vieira said: "We created enough chances to score goals today. We should score more goals – that is a fact. At the moment, it's true, we've lost a little bit of our confidence. But the performance today was positive."

