Joao Felix joins his new Chelsea teammates at training - in pictures

Under-pressure Chelsea manager Graham Potter said there was to do more business in the transfer window after loan signing Joao Felix joined his new teammates in training.

The Portugal international became Chelsea’s third signing of the window on Wednesday when he joined on loan from Atletico Madrid with the Blues reportedly paying £9 million for the six-month deal.

But Potter, whose position is under scrutiny after a run of bad form, acknowledged there could still be more players through the door.

Potter watched 23-year-old Felix in training ahead of Thursday's short Premier League trip to Fulham as they look to cut the gap on the top four, which currently stands at 10 points.

“He’s a quality player,” Potter said. “He can make a difference in the final third of the pitch. He’s young but has still had a lot of really good experience. He’s just a quality player that gives everyone a lift.

“We’ve been aware of [him] for a while – these kinds of things don’t happen quickly. The injuries have sharpened the focus a little bit. Still it’s nice to get him here, to get him training today. That’s a positive for us.

“He’s a good age, the quality is there. He’s a fantastic player. His quality is in terms of playing as a second striker, playing between the lines, making things happen in the final third. So we’re looking forward to working with him.

“There’s time [for more signings]. Whether we’ll find the right players or not is another thing. You have to look in this window to make the right decisions, but it’s complicated. We’re happy with what we’ve done so far.”

Chelsea are on a run of just one win in their last eight league games and supporters sang the name of former head coach Thomas Tuchel during last Sunday’s meek 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

