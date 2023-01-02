Farewell to Pele: family, fans and football world pay respects to Brazil football great

The football world gathered to pay its respects to Brazilian football great Pele as his body was laid in state at the stadium of his former club Santos on Monday.

Fans queued for up to 14 hours outside the stadium so they could pay their respects after his casket was moved from the Sao Paulo hospital where he died on December 29 aged 82.

Fireworks were set off along the route as the famous No 10's casket travelled by hearse from the hospital to the stadium, around 80 kilometres from Sao Paulo, and was then carried to the centre circle in the middle of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium.

Among those who came to pay tribute to Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in 1940, were Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Infantino made a request to the football world, saying: "We're going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele."

The player's 100-year-old mother Celeste, his widow Marcia Aoki and son Edinho were among the family members who came to the stadium to say farewell.

Pele will lie in state for 24 hours before his funeral on Tuesday.

The three-time World Cup winner, regarded by many as the greatest to play the game, died after a long battle with colon cancer.

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro, whose term ended at the turn of the year, declared three days of national mourning when Pele died.

Other than a two-year spell with New York Cosmos from 1975-77, Pele played his entire career at Santos, who he joined at the age of 15.

He made his debut for Brazil at 16 years and nine months, scoring in a 2-1 win against Argentina, and he remains his country's youngest ever goalscorer.

At the World Cup in 1958, aged 17, he scored twice in the final in the 5-2 win over Sweden and went on to lift the trophy again in 1962 and 1970.