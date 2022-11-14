Fulham v Man United player ratings: Palhinha 8, Willian 6; Elanga 5, Garnacho 9

An injury-time goal from substitute Alejandro Garnacho secured Manchester United a 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

United had taken a first-half lead through Christian Eriksen's sliding finish from a low Bruno Fernandes cross.

Fulham had levelled just after the hour mark when substitute Daniel James – a former United player – finished a perfect Tom Cairney ball into the six-yard box.

But it was another substitute that proved the match winner with 18-year-old Argentine Garnacho toe-poking home in the 93rd minute with practically the last kick of the match. It was a harsh end for Fulham who deserved at least a point.

The Premier League now takes a six-week break because of the Qatar World Cup, which begins on November 20, with no domestic top-flight matches until December 26.

The win leaves United fifth, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on Antonio Conte's side.

