PSG coach Galtier in 'paradise' as Messi, Mbappe and Neymar run wild over Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said being able to call on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar was "paradise" after seeing his feared trio tear Maccabi Haifa apart in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Messi scored twice in the 7-2 rout, as did Mbappe, while Neymar was also on target as victory ensured PSG moved into the last 16 of the Champions League from Group H.

Argentine superstar Messi now has 129 Champions League goals and, despite being 35, looks set to keep scoring, especially with Mbappe and Neymar alongside him in a 4-3-3 formation.

"I saw the players enjoy themselves, and that's very important," Galtier said. "I had to think about how our fantastic three players up front could express themselves as best as possible and that the system could be very important.

"It's very pleasant to train them, to see them play every day. For a coach, it's paradise."

Although a bystander for much of the game, Donnarumma could do little to save his clean sheet when Abdoulaye Seck was twice left unmarked from set pieces to head home both times.

Messi and Mbappe also ended with two assists each while Neymar's dribble forced an own goal by Sean Goldberg as the trio proved unplayable at times.

"I had a front-row seat to watch them tonight," PSG midfielder Vitinha said. "We're all impressed, because they do things that others can't. It's really a privilege."

Maccabi Haifa, who saw Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Seck score both of their goals, are eliminated along with Juventus but the Israeli champions could still pip the Italian giants to third place and Europa League football after the break for the World Cup.

"I prefer to lose 7-2 than 4-0 playing bad football," said Maccabi coach Barak Bakhar.

"We were up against the best players in the world and they proved it tonight."