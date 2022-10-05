Top scorers in European football in 2022: Haaland, Benzema, Kane, Neymar - in pictures

Erling Haaland continued his prolific start to Premier League life with Manchester City when he notched his third successive home hat-trick on Sunday.

The Norwegian's latest treble came in the derby against Manchester United as Pep Guardiola's side destroyed their local rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

It meant Haaland now has 14 goals in eight Premier League games since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, taking his tally for the calendar year to 23 in 21 matches.

“The numbers speak for himself,” said Guardiola after the derby rout. “He has done this before here. Always we try to help him in our environment. We have this incredible sense that he always looks starving and is so competitive. The numbers are scary, honestly.

“He sees 10 players running without the ball with effort for each other so he wants to do it. They visualise it, they see it. It's why we have success in the last few years. Behind it is effort and desire to do it.”

Despite his prolific form, the 22-year-old is not actually the top goalscorer in 2023. In the gallery above, we take a look at who top the charts from European football's big five leagues in England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy.

Statistics from transfermarkt.com.