Road to Qatar: how Mexico qualified for World Cup 2022

Mexico made it eight World Cup finals on the spin after sealing their spot at the tournament in Qatar.

Tata Martino's side finished second in the eight team CONCACAF, finishing behind table-topping Canada only on goal difference and three points ahead of arch-rivals the United States in third.

Goals proved hard to come by, though, with Mexico managing just four goals in their final five qualifying matches, although only the Canadians had a better defensive record.

Raul Jimenez finished as their top scorer with three goals, all of which came from the penalty spot and Martino will be concerned that his star striker has been struggling for form and fitness at English Premier League side Wolves so far this season.

In Qatar, Mexico were drawn in Group C alongside Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland

Mexico's fixtures in Qatar

November 22 Mexico v Poland – Stadium 974 (8pm)

November 26 Argentina v Mexico – Lusail Stadium (11pm)

November 30 Saudi Arabia v Mexico – Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Mexico manager Tata Martino saw his team finish second in their World Cup qualification group. EPA

Qualifying results

September 2, 2021 Mexico 2 (Vega 50', Martin 89') Jamaica 1 (Nicholson 65')

September 5, 2021 Costa Rica 0 Mexico 1 (Pineda pen 45+1')

September 8, 2021 Panama 1 (Blackburn 28') Mexico 1 (Corona 76')

October 7, 2021 Mexico 1 (Sanchez 21') Canada 1 (Osorio 42')

October 10, 2021 Mexico 3 (Cordova 18', Funes Mori 67', Lozano 86') Honduras 0

October 13, 2021 El Salvador 0 Mexico 2 (Moreno 30', Jimenez pen 90+3')

November 12, 2021 United States 2 (Pulisic 74' McKennie 85') Mexico 0

November 16, 2021 Canada 2 (Larin 45+2', 52') Mexico 1 (Herrera 90')

January 27, 2022 Jamaica 1 (Johnson 50') Mexico 2 (Martin 82', Vega 83')

January 30, 2022 Mexico 0 Costa Rica 0

February 2, 2022 Mexico 1 (Jimenez pen 80') Panama 0

March 24, 2022 Mexico 0 United States 0

March 27, 2022 Honduras 0 Mexico 1 (Alvarez 70')

March 30, 2022 Mexico 2 (Antuna 17', Jimenez pen 43') El Salvador 0