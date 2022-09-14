Graham Potter oversees training ahead of first match as Chelsea manager - in pictures

Graham Potter is set to take charge of his first match as Chelsea manager when the London club take on RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea's opening Group E fixture saw them fall to a surprising defeat at Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, a result that saw Blues manager Thomas Tuchel sacked the following day.

The 2021 European champions moved quickly for the German's replacement with Potter poached from fellow Premier League club Brighton within 48 hours of Tuchel's exit.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly believes Potter fits his vision for the future at Stamford Bridge. “We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club,” the American said.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club."

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had their Premier League game at home to Liverpool postponed due to concerns about police resources being overstretched ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

