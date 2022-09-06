Mbappe, Messi and Neymar train ahead of PSG's Champions League opener - in pictures

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to carry over their domestic form into European competition when they begin their Champions League campaign at home to Juventus on Tuesday.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have made a blistering start to their title defence, topping the table with five wins from six games, scoring 24 goals along the way.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi already have 17 goals between them, while the Brazil and Argentina attackers have also supplied six assists each.

But after PSG's 3-0 win at Nantes on Saturday, manager Christophe Galtier warned his superstar attacking trio that they will have to take a break at times during a hectic season that also features a World Cup finals in Qatar in November and December.

“I talked about it twice – once with each of them and once with the whole squad, to tell them that this is how it was going to be and that we had to have the right attitude and accept it,” said Galtier.

“It's an obligation for everyone because of the very busy schedule.

“We play a lot, every three days, then every four days, then there is the World Cup. Everyone has to understand that they won't be able to play all the games.”

Angel Di Maria will miss out on a quick return to Paris after he was left out of the Juventus squad for the match in the French capital.

Juve did not say why the Argentina winger, who came off at half-time of their 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday, was not selected for Tuesday's clash at the Parc Des Princes.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri said after the weekend Serie A fixture that Di Maria had been substituted as a precautionary measure.

The 34-year-old had only just returned to action following a thigh injury picked up on his Juve debut last month.

You can see PSG players – including Mbappe, Messi and Neymar – training ahead of the Juve game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.