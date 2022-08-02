Premier League 2022/23 opening weekend fixtures and how to watch matches in UAE

The new Premier League season brings with it hopes of another tantalising fight for glory after a tense finish to the previous campaign.

The 2021/22 season ended with a titanic battle between Manchester City and Liverpool, with Pep Guardiola's City clinching the title by one point.

That extended City's reign in English football as they lifted the title for the fourth time in five years. And City will look to become even more formidable this term after signing one of the world’s best players.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, 22, became the marque signing of the offseason after a prolific stint with Borussia Dortmund where he also broke a number of Champions League scoring records. A fast and a reliable finisher, Haaland is regarded as a generational talent and bolsters a department City were short in; City won the league last season essentially without a recognised striker.

Also added to the squad are South America’s highly rated forward Julian Alvarez and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

It is a sign of City's pool of talent that three key players were allowed to go to 'Big Six' rivals in England.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko were handed to Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta at Arsenal while Raheem Sterling moved to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

There were other developments as well. Liverpool signed highly-rated Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for €75 million, while Tottenham acquired Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton for £50m.

Liverpool, who won the League Cup and FA Cup last term, will be relying heavily on Nunez following the departure of the Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old Uruguayan netted 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica last season and his performances in the Champions League, where he scored six goals in 10 appearances, including in both legs of their quarter-final defeat by Liverpool, caught they eye of all Europe's top clubs.

Tuchel's Chelsea finished third last season but their attempt to follow up their Champions League triumph in 2021 with a real push for the domestic title faded amidst the sanctions imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

A new ownership group, headed by American Todd Boehly, is now in place at Stamford Bridge.

Winds of change have been blowing across Old Trafford as well. There is a major question over whether Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with the club after he first abstained from the pre-season tours and then returned in the last game before the new campaign.

New manager Erik ten Hag has brought in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from his old club Ajax and left back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord while Denmark's Christian Eriksen has joined on a free transfer.

But the main target in this window, Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, remains with Barcelona despite the best efforts of United's hierarchy to bring him to Old Trafford.

Those will be some of the many factors in play as the 2022-23 Premier League season begins this weekend

Fixtures

Friday, August 5

11pm (UAE time) Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday, August 6

3.30pm Fulham v Liverpool

6pm Bournemouth v Aston Villa

6pm Leeds United v Wolves

6pm Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

6pm Tottenham v Southampton

8.30pm Everton v Chelsea

Sunday, August 7

5pm Leicester v Brentford

5pm Manchester United v Brighton

7.30pm West Ham v Manchester City

Where to watch matches in UAE?

Premier League matches will be shown live on beIN Sports.