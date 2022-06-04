Belgium v Netherlands ratings: Hazard 5, Boyata 4; Depay 9, Blind 8

Memphis Depay scored a brace to help the Netherlands end a 25-year wait for success against Belgium with a 4-1 win in the Nations League in Brussels on Friday.

Steven Bergwijn and Denzel Dumfries netted the other two goals as the Dutch ended Belgium’s almost six-year unbeaten home record.

Belgium started well but quickly faded as their preparations for the World Cup began with a worrying defensive display in the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

“Mostly we were really distracted,” Leandro Trossard said. “We gave them way too much space. When we got the ball we immediately lost it. The Netherlands have shown that they are a very strong team that can hurt everyone.”

“This is what we needed to prepare for the World Cup. It's a hard result but it's clear what we need to work on,” manager Roberto Martinez said after the heavy defeat in Brussels.

“The World Cup does not start until November but with the national team we only have 17 days to get ready. It is clear what we need to work on, we started well and found spaces. After that it became physically difficult for players.”

Romelu Lukaku endured a frustrating night, leaving the pitch after 27 minutes after getting a knock, having touched only a few balls.

