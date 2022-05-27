Liverpool fans paint Paris red as Real Madrid players arrive for final - in pictures

The countdown has begun for the Champions League title showdown between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris, with the excitement in the French capital already reaching fever pitch.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be eyeing revenge when they take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real in the title match at the Stade de France on Saturday, having lost the 2018 final in heart-breaking fashion.

It is Liverpool's third Champions League final in five seasons and they will be targeting their seventh European crown, while their opponents are aiming for a 14th title triumph.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah stated he had a few scores to settle from their previous meeting four years ago in Kyiv.

There, the Egypt forward made a tearful first-half exit after suffering a shoulder injury in a challenge with Real defender Sergio Ramos. Madrid went on to win 3-1.

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah during training on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

"That was the worst moment in my career," the 29-year-old said this week. "I was really, really down in that time.

"I was like: 'We cannot lose this way.' I never felt that feeling before in football, especially the first Champions League [final] for all of us."

Adding to the spectacle will be the scores of Liverpool fans who have already arrived in Paris, with many more expected. Around 7,000 police will be on duty to marshal fans during Saturday's final where as many as 40,000 ticketless Liverpool supporters are expected.

The match was originally scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg but the French capital stepped in when Uefa stripped the Russian city of the match following the invasion of Ukraine.

Only around 20,000 supporters each from Liverpool and Real will officially be able to watch the match at the Stade de France.