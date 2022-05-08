Lionel Messi downcast during PSG training due to rib injury - in pictures

Lionel Mess was forced to train on his own on Satuday after complaining of pain in his ribs, with Paris Saint-Germain revealing they will take a call on his fitness.

Ligue 1 champions PSG will take on Troyes on Sunday and it seems unlikely that they would risk the fitness of their star Argentine forward.

PSG still need to iron out some flaws. In their previous game, Kylian Mbappe scored a brace but the newly-crowned champions were held to a 3-3 draw at Strasbourg on Friday.

The Paris giants had to share the points after Anthony Caci's strike gave the hosts a last-gasp equaliser in stoppage time.

Before that, Mbappe had scored his 23rd and 24th league goals. He cancelled out Kevin Gameiro's opener before extending his team's lead following Achraf Hakimi's second-half strike after a Marco Verratti own goal.

While Mbappe's form is clear, his future at the club remains a source of speculation. His mother denied a report in France that her son has agreed in principle to stay at PSG for another three years and shun a move to Real Madrid.

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that PSG's Qatari owners had offered Mbappe a salary of $53 million a season and a loyalty bonus of €100 million if he stays. But Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari tweeted that the French World Cup-winning forward had not yet come to a decision.

"There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain [or with any other club]," she said. "Discussions around the future of Kylian are continuing calmly to allow him to make the best choice, respecting all the parties involved," she added.