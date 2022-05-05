When is the Champions League final and which teams are in it?

The final of Europe's premier club competition - the Champions League - will be held later this month and we now know the two clubs who will duke it out.

Real Madrid will look to win a record-extending 14th European Cup when they take on Liverpool in the championship match.

Here's all the details.

When is the final?

The Champions League final takes place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis just outside Paris on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The game kicks off at 7pm GMT (11pm UAE).

The match was originally slated to be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg before Uefa changed venues due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Which teams are in it?

Real Madrid meet Liverpool in a repeat of the 1981 and 2018 finals, making it the first final repeated thrice between two teams.

Spanish champions Real sealed their place with a thrilling 6-5 aggregate win over Manchester City on Wednesday - denying Pep Guardiola's side a second successive final.

After losing the first leg in Manchester 4-3, Real trailed to a Riyad Mahrez goal before twin strikes from substitute Rodrygo sent the tie into extra time.

Karim Benzema then held his nerve to convert a penalty on 95 minutes for his 43rd goal of a prolific season to send Real into a 17th European Cup final.

Liverpool, who last won the trophy in 2019, earned a shot at a seventh European Cup with a 5-2 aggregate win over Spain's Villarreal on Tuesday.

Having won the first leg at Anfield 2-0, Villarreal came out all guns blazing at El Madrigal and levelled the tie thanks to goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

However, a 12-minute second-half blitz saw Liverpool roar back to retake control with goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane. Etienne Capoue was sent off for Villarreal late on.

Liverpool's Champions League record

Liverpool are England's most decorated club in the European Cup having won the trophy six times.

This will be the Reds' ninth final and third under German manager Jurgen Klopp. They lost the 2018 final to Real 3-1 before clinching a sixth crown a year later with a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Coincidentally, Paris was also the venue when Liverpool played Real Madrid in the 1981 European Cup final. Alan Kennedy's goal settled the tie at Parc des Princes in France for Liverpool's third title.

Real Madrid's Champions League record

While Liverpool's record is impressive, no club can match the achievements of Real Madrid in Europe.

The Spanish giants have won this competition 13 times - including the first five editions - and reached the showpiece on 17 occasions.

Their last win, in 2018 against Liverpool in Kyiv, was their third successive triumph under then manager Zinedine Zidane.

Current manager Carlo Ancelotti already knows what it is like to guide Real to victory on the continent. The Italian was in charge when Real beat city rivals Atletico 4-1 in the 2014 final. He has won the European Cup three times as a manager having guided AC Milan to the title in 2003 and 2007. This will be his fifth final.