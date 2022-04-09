Newcastle v Wolves ratings: Guimaraes 8, Wood 7; Sa 5, Hwang 4

Chris Wood scored from the penalty spot to take Newcastle United a comfortable 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation spots with a 1-0 win at home to Wolves on Friday.

The New Zealand striker was on target in the 72nd minute - his second goal for the Magpies since his January move from Burnley.

Newcastle entered the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur, their third successive league defeat. However, they are now on the brink of safety, which is great news for the Saudi-backed consortium who bought the club in October.

"It is fantastic. There is something about playing in front of St James' Park and we want to get them up for it. Luckily today we did," Wood said.

"We need points and to get out of the relegation battle, so I'm more delighted with the three points. We want this club to go to the next level. We need to get to 40 points and then build."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe added: "I think the supporters are enjoying seeing a team willing to run and fight for every ball.

"I think it was a sense of achievement off the back of three defeats and a disappointing second half against Tottenham."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.