Ronaldo, Mabkhout, Ibrahimovic: all-time top international goalscorers - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo will get the chance to increase his lead at the top of the all-time international goalscorers chart this week when Portugal take on North Macedonia in a World Cup play-off on Tuesday.

The prolific Manchester United forward broke the record held by Iran's Ali Daei when he scored two against the Republic of Ireland last year and has since pulled away further and is showing little sign of slowing down yet.

Other hot-shots looking to add to their tallies on Tuesday include Ali Mabkhout when the UAE continue their bid to qualify for the finals in Qatar against South Korea, while Poland's Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden face-off in their World Cup play-off.

On Wednesday, Luis Suarez is in action against Peru with his country Uruguay having already secured their spot in the finals.

You can see who has scored what in the international all-time scoring chart in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.