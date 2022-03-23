Kane, Saka and Grealish train with England ahead of friendly games - in pictures

Southgate side take on Switzerland and Ivory Coast during international break

Gareth Cox
Mar 23, 2022
Alpha v.1.0

England players were out on the training pitch on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium.

READ MORE
Kyle Walker-Peters looks to stake his claim for World Cup spot with England

Gareth Southgate's side take on the Swiss on Saturday, then the Ivorians three days later, as the countdown begins to the World Cup finals in Qatar last this year.

Raheem Sterling was absent at St George's Park and will not link-up with the squad until Wednesday, having been granted permission to attend an event in Jamaica.

The Manchester City forward, who was born in Kingston, accepted a personal invite from the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is in Jamaica to mark the country's 60th anniversary.

Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe and Sam Johnstone also did not train.

Jonhstone has been recalled to the squad alongside Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, while there were first senior call-ups for full-backs Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters.

Updated: March 23, 2022, 5:56 AM
World Cup 2022EnglandHarry Kane
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Kane, Saka and Grealish train with England ahead of friendliesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Key issues facing UAE ahead of World Cup qualifier against Iraq
An image that illustrates this article Newcastle United players feel the heat during Dubai training camp - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ronaldo, Salah and the stars facing make-or-break battles to reach QatarStory gallery icon