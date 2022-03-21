Kane and Son combine again while Jota steers Liverpool into FA Cup semis: Team of the week

It was a truncated week of football in England's Premier League with several teams involved in FA Cup action

Richard Jolly
Mar 21, 2022
Alpha v.1.0

The most prolific partnership in Premier League history once again combined to great effect as Tottenham ran out comfortable winners against West Ham on Sunday.

Harry Kane supplied two of the goals and Son Heung-min scored two of them as Spurs beat West Ham 3-1 at their home stadium to move up to fifth in the table.

Leeds United produced a thrilling comeback to claim victory over 10-man Wolves and Arsenal kept alive their top-four ambitions with a win away at Aston Villa.

It was a truncated week of football in England's top flight with several teams involved in FA Cup action.

Diogo Jota's late winner against Nottingham Forest set up a mouthwatering semi-final against Manchester City, who routed Southampton thanks to another fine display from talisman Kevin de Bruyne.

Chelsea avoided the fate of Manchester United and Spurs by eliminating second-tier Middlesbrough.

To see who else makes Richard Jolly's starting XI, scroll through the photo gallery above.

Updated: March 21, 2022, 5:37 AM
Manchester CityLeeds UnitedChelseaLeicester City
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Kane and Son combine again: Team of the weekStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Real Madrid v Barca ratings: Modric 5, Carvajal 2; Aubameyang and Pedri 9Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Klopp says Liverpool no 'dream draw' for any team including Man CityStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Barca on 'the right path' says Xavi after thrashing Real Madrid in clasicoStory gallery icon