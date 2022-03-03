Roman Abramovich already offered £3billion for Chelsea

Roman Abramovich has already received several serious bids in the region of £3billion to buy Chelsea, it has been reported.

Stamford Bridge chiefs are understood to still be at the stage of accepting bids for the west London club, according to the Press Association.

Further offers for the Champions League holders are expected amid high interest in one of the world’s most attractive and high-profile football assets.

READ MORE Roman Abramovich exit leaves Chelsea braced for change of owner and new set of rules

Chelsea’s bosses and the team around the sale are expected to review the credible bids once all offers are submitted.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich pledged to follow due process in his sale when announcing his intention to end his 19-year ownership of Chelsea in a statement on Wednesday.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has already publicly announced his intention to bid for Chelsea, and has USA business magnate Todd Boehly as the first major partner of a consortium that continues to take shape.

Blues owner Abramovich hopes to have a figure in the region of £2billion to donate to a new charitable foundation that will be set up specifically to aid victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The sheer scale of such giving means Abramovich must set up a new body with the personnel and infrastructure capable of distributing funds to maximise the impact of aid for victims.

Abramovich vowed not to take any money out of the sale of Chelsea in his Wednesday statement. And it is understood that means all proceeds barring transaction costs will be ploughed into the new charitable foundation.

Abramovich took the decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday after almost two decades at the helm and having led the Blues to 21 trophies during his tenure.

Chelsea ratings v Luton