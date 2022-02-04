Fans celebrate Egypt's Afcon semi-final win in Cairo - in pictures

Egypt held their nerves to enter the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties in Yaounde on Thursday.

Fans back home in Cairo celebrated through the night as Mohamed Salah's team set up a title clash with Senegal on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the star for Egypt as he saved from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton Njie struck wide with Cameroon's last chance.

Salah will now take on his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane as the Pharaohs chase a record-extending eighth African crown.

"We are very proud of our achievement today but there is one more step to go," Egypt assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed was quoted as saying by AFP.

Meanwhile, Egypt urged Africa Cup of Nations organisers to delay the final against Senegal to give them more time to prepare after overcoming Cameroon on penalties.

"I want to state to all CAF authorities that Senegal have one extra day to train and therefore maybe we should play the final on Monday," Diaa al-Sayed said.

Egypt won 3-1 in a shoot-out after a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde, while Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in normal time a day earlier.