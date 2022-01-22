Lucas Digne and Matty Cash hit by bottle thrown from crowd at Everton - in pictures

Lucas Digne faced a hostile return to Goodison Park as he and Matty Cash were hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd during Aston Villa's game against Everton on Saturday.

Read more Everton left in a mess after appointment of Rafa Benitez predictably implodes

France left back Digne had completed a move to Villa from Everton just last week after falling out with manager Rafa Benitez, who has since been fired.

In his second game for Villa, Digne sent in the corner that was glanced into the far corner by Emi Buendia to put Villa ahead in stoppage time. Digne and his Villa teammates celebrated in front of a section of Everton fans.

As the Villa players celebrated, full-back Cash and Digne were hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas called the throwing of bottles at Goodison Park "disgusting" and said the authorities needed to punish the culprits.

Jenas, working as an expert for BT Sport, said: "It's becoming too often in the Premier League now. It's disgusting. It's going back to old times, the dark ages of football. Bottles and coins being thrown on to the pitch.

"There needs to be some serious punishments handed out to all the clubs behaving in this way.

"This is not just Everton Football Club. This has happened at various stadiums all season and they need to stamp it out. Whatever it may be, they need some punishments to stop it happening again."