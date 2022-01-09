Tottenham Hotspur avoid FA Cup shock thanks to late goal blitz against Morecambe

Tottenham Hotspur needed three goals in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup upset against fourth-tier Morecambe as they came from behind to win 3-1.

Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal had the League One side — 59 places below their hosts on the football ladder — dreaming of the most famous result in their history, but a late blitz spared Spurs’ blushes.

But quick-fire goals from Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane sent Antonio Conte’s side through to round four.

“It was a poor performance from start to finish,” said Spurs midfielder Winks. “Everybody could have upped their game a lot at half-time there were harsh words said.”

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele's underwhelming stay in north London hit a new low after he was booed off by the home crowd.

Ndombele, who asked to leave the club last summer, took an age to leave the field when being substituted, appearing to go even slower when the home fans started voicing their anger.

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds United as West Ham marched into the next round after winning the all-Premier League battle.

Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.

It is now five years since the Yorkshiremen have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.

Wolves secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Championship side Sheffield United at Molineux, thanks to a brace from Daniel Podence and a goal from Nelson Semedo.

Milot Rashica's strike 10 minutes from time edged Premier League bottom club Norwich City past League One Charlton at The Valley.