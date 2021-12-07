Inter Milan train ahead of Champions League top spot battle with Real Madrid

The final round of Champions League group games take place this week, with one of the more high-profile fixtures held at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid welcome Inter Milan to the Spanish capital, and while both teams have already booked their place in the last 16 knockout stages, top spot in Group D is still on the line.

Madrid, who lead La Liga by eight points and are on an eight-match winning streak, hold a two-point advantage over Inter, themselves on a fine run of form having won their past five in all competitions to move up to second in Serie A.

The Italian champions therefore need to win in Madrid on Tuesday night to usurp Carlo Ancelotti's side and progress to the last 16 as group winners. The reverse fixture at the San Siro was won by Madrid, 1-0.

Ahead of the encounter, Inter manager Simeone Inzaghi led his team during one final training session, played out on the Bernabeu pitch on Monday.

Among the players involved were Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, who has rediscovered his goalscoring form with three in his past four matches, and Chile's former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

