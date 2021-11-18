Premier League predictions: Liverpool end Arsenal run, West Ham win again

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox
Nov 18, 2021

Football returns from the international break and straight back into a hectic week of domestic and European club fixtures.

READ MORE
Winter is coming: rest of the league should beware as Man City enter a prolific period

The busy schedule kicks-off with an eight-game Premier League Saturday, starting with Leicester City's clash with table-topping Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

Aston Villa face Brighton in the midlands, Burnley entertain Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, Newcastle United tackle Brentford on Tyneside and Norwich City face Southampton at Carrow Road. Watford play host to Manchester United, Wolves clash with West Ham United at Molineux while Liverpool versus Arsenal on Merseyside in the game of the weekend ends the day's proceedings.

Sunday sees Manchester City take on Everton at the Etihad Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur against Leeds United in the capital.

In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for this weekend's games. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: November 18th 2021, 2:53 AM
ChelseaManchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpool
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Messi heads for fifth and final chance of World Cup glory with Argentina
An image that illustrates this article Premier League predictions: Liverpool end Arsenal run, West Ham win again
An image that illustrates this article Video: Who has qualified for Qatar World Cup 2022?
An image that illustrates this article Van Marwijk sets sights on automatic World Cup spot for UAE