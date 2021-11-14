Mohamed Salah gets surprise visitors during Egypt World Cup qualifier with Angola

Mohamed Salah is quite used to having plenty of attention heaped upon him.

But, the Liverpool star had some surprise visitors in very close proximity during Egypt's World Cup qualifier against Angola in Luanda at the weekend.

It wasn't just opposition defenders monitoring his movement, as Angolan fans managed to get on to the pitch to greet the region's most famous player.

And it didn't happen just once, but on three occasions according to reports.

Video footage showed one fan running across the grass towards Salah while Egypt were on the attack in the 88th minute.

The fan greeted Salah with arms wide open and the pair embraced before the match was halted.

Angolan fan runs to hug Egypt’s Mohamed Salah at the #WCQ in Luanda, Angola. pic.twitter.com/oSHGELvcPZ — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) November 12, 2021

Salah played a key role, setting up a goal for teammate Mohamed Elneny as Egypt sealed a place in the final African qualifying stage with a 2-2 draw.

Salah, who won the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards on Friday, was hailed by South Africa-born Egypt assistant coach Roger de Sa, who called him "a respectful professional who is a pleasure to work with.

"He is one of the best footballers in the world, but so humble. His behaviour in the build-up to the Angola match was exemplary."

The 29-year-old also found time during the match to act as a peacemaker after a scuffle close to the Egypt bench threatened to get out of hand soon after his side levelled.

Salah calmed his teammates and opponents after Egypt coach and former Real Madrid manager and Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz was pushed by an Angolan player.

Egypt are the fourth group winners after Senegal, Morocco and Mali to secure places in two-leg play-offs next March that will decide which five African teams go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The remaining six places will be decided by Tuesday with African champions Algeria, Nigeria, Tunisia set to make it.

Ivory Coast and Cameroon, South Africa and Ghana and Benin and the Democratic Republic are locked in two-team battles to win the other sections.

_____________________

Mohamed Salah's goals in 2021-2022 season