West Ham ratings v Genk: Aaron Cresswell 8, Declan Rice 8, Jarrod Bowen 7

West Ham United made it three wins out of three in their Europa League group after a 3-0 victory over Belgian side Genk at the London Stadium.

Manager David Moyes named a strong starting line-up with Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen all playing key roles in securing their latest three points in Europe.

West Ham opened the scoring in first-half injury-time when centre-half Craig Dawson rose highest to score from a Cresswell corner, although the ball seemed to go in off his shoulder.

Another Cresswell set-piece — this time a free-kick from the left — supplied Dawson's defensive partner Issa Diop with a header that he crashed home off the underside of the crossbar.

Hammers forward Brown scored the third and final goal as he galloped forward before firing home a low shot that Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt should have done better with.

The win leaves West Ham top of Group H — six points clear of Dinamo Zagreb, Rapid Vienna and Genk — having not conceded a goal. They could secure qualification to the knockout round in their next match, away to Genk in two weeks, with two games to spare.

