Al Ain maintain unbeaten start to stay top of Adnoc Pro League

Al Ain maintained their unbeaten start to the new Adnoc Pro League season with a 2-0 victory over Al Wasl in Dubai on Thursday.

Goals from Kouame Autonne and Caio Canedo either side of half time set up the three points at Zabeel Stadium as Al Ain made it five wins from their first seven games.

Autonne opened the scoring on 33 minutes after Wasl goalkeeper Ibrahim Issa fumbled the ball in a crowded goalmouth allowing the Ivorian to slot home.

Canedo doubled the lead against his former team on 78 minutes when he capitalised on another defensive error.

Al Ain took their season's tally to 17 points, three ahead of the defending champions Al Jazira who play fourth-placed Shabab Al Ahli on Friday.

Kalba tasted their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Al Orooba while 10-man Khor Fakkan held Baniyas 2-2.

Ousmane Camara put Kalba in the driving seat with a goal in the opening minute. The Guinea forward collected a long ball at the edge of the area before making a run inside the box to fire home a powerful shot.

Camara then turned provider when he retrieved the ball in midfield and made a dash on the left flank before crossing for Ahmed Amer to double the lead.

Saeed Ali reduced the deficit 10 minutes from time but Kalba held out for victory.

Antonio Junior struck an equaliser 12 minutes from time to deny Baniyas of a second win in the league.

Paulo Melo put the visitors ahead on four minutes before strikes from Sasa Ivkovic and Gaston Suarez for Baniyas to go into the break leading 2-1.

Khor Fakkan suffered a setback when midfielder Ismail Al Hammadi was red carded shortly before half time but Antonio Junior's leveller ensured a share of the spoils.