Champions League team of the week: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior lead the all-stars

A mixed line-up from another dramatic week of action

Ian Hawkey
Oct 21, 2021

Some breathtaking drama in the Champions League this midweek, and another stunning fightback from Manchester United.

Liverpool won a thriller with a late winner at Atletico Madrid, Mohamed Salah again coming to their rescue.

Last year's beaten finalists Manchester City strolled to a 5-1 win at Brugge, while 2021 winners Chelsea thrashed Malmo 4-0 - though that win could come at a cost with striker Romelu Lukaku limping off.

Barcelona finally recorded their first victory in the group stage when they beat Dynamo Kiev 1-0, with Gerard Pique the unlikely scorer.

And it was another thriller at Old Trafford as Manchester United came from two goals down against Atalanta, inevitably Cristiano Ronaldo netting the decisive goal in their 3-2 triumph.

Ian Hawkey picks out his star performers from the Champions League week in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: October 21st 2021, 4:38 AM
FootballChampions LeagueReal MadridBarcelona
