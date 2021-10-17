Salah, Messi, Neymar - who is the best player in the world? Vote now!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player in world football following his superb solo goal against Watford on Saturday.

The Egyptian forward followed up his brilliant goal against Manchester City before the October international break with an equally good virtuoso effort against the Hornets, leaving a trail of defenders in his wake.

“He’s for sure one of the best in the world now, but it’s not about me and who I say is the best," Klopp said following the 5-0 Premier League win at Vicarage Road.

“For me he is the best, I see him every day, that maybe makes it easier for me, but there’s [Robert] Lewandowski out there, [Cristiano] Ronaldo still scoring like crazy and [Lionel] Messi still scoring on a world-class level.

“But at this moment he is for sure on top of that list.”

Salah is one of 30 players shortlisted for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, with the best men's and women's players to be named at an awards ceremony in Paris on November 29.

