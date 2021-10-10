England player ratings v Andorra: Phil Foden 9, Jadon Sancho 8, Tammy Abraham 7

England took another step towards qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals after an easy 5-0 win against Andorra at the Estadio Nacional.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden produced a wonderful passing performance in midfield, Tammy Abraham scored his first England goal for two years, while Ben Chilwell and substitute Jack Grealish both opened their Three Lions' accounts.

Foden played in Jadon Sancho who in turn teed-up Chelsea full-back Chilwell for the first England goal after 17 minutes - following a long VAR review to see whether the Manchester United winger had been caught offside.

The City playmaker then delivered the perfect pass for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to add a second five minutes before the break.

Roma striker Abraham produced a fine first-time finish to make it 3-0 after the break following an excellent Sancho ball into the box that caught the defence sleeping.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse made it four on the rebound despite seeing his penalty saved by Andorra goalkeeper Josep Gomes, after Grealish had been fouled in the box.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who never had a save to make, earned an unlikely assist with a throw out to Grealish who went on to score after a fine solo run and finish with four minutes to go.

England remain top of Group I with 19 points from seven games, four clear of second-placed Albania.

Next up for Gareth Southgate's side are Hungary at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the gallery above.