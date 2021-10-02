Arsenal the youngest Premier League team of 2021, but which is the oldest? - in pictures

Of the many parameters used to gauge the health of a team, age is an important criterion. If the team is relatively young, supporters and management generally have more patience when it comes to results.

Arsenal supporters, therefore, have every reason to wait for success as the Gunners have the youngest squad so far in this season of the Premier League. According to data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory, Mikel Arteta's team not only have the lowest average age among teams in the league (25.01 years), but 11 per cent of their total minutes played have featured under 21 players.

Across Europe, Monaco have the youngest line-up among major leagues with an average age of 24.3 years, while Bayer Leverkusen fielded U21 players for the most minutes at 24 per cent.

So what is the average age of the Premier League teams this season? See the picture gallery above and find out. Note that stats were taken until September 23.

Average age of Premier League teams in 2021/22

1. Arsenal: 25.01 years

2. Brentford: 25.42 years

3. Southampton: 25.71 years

4. Aston Villa: 26.17 years

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 26.23 years

6. Norwich City: 26.36 years

7. Leeds United: 26.71 years

8. Manchester United: 27.05 years.

9. Brighton & Hove Albion: 27.09 year

10. Manchester City: 27.12 years

11. Leicester City: 27.28 years

12. Newcastle United: 27.34 years

13. Chelsea: 27.70 years

14. Liverpool: 27.80 years

15. Everton: 27.88 years

16. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 27.90 years

17. Watford: 28.13 years

18. Crystal Palace: 28.19 years

19. West Ham: 28.79 years

20. Burnley: 29.35 years