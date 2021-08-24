Marcel Keizer happy to be patient as Al Jazira continue title defence with trip to Kalba

Al Jazira manager Marcel Keizer is confident in his team's chances when they take on Kalba. Courtesy Al Jazira FC

Al Jazira manager Marcel Keizer has said he is happy to be patient as his players rediscover their form and fitness during the early part of the new season as the Adnoc Pro League champions prepare to face Kalba on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi side got their title defence off to a perfect start by defeating Al Dhafra 2-0 at Mohamed bin Zayed stadium and now make the trip to Kalba aiming to make it two wins from two.

READ MORE Mali forward Abdoulay Diaby joins Al Jazira on two-year deal

However, despite the encouraging start, Keizer is keen to temper expectations at this stage of the campaign.

“It is always good to make a winning start for the confidence of the team, particularly when we are not 100 per cent,” said Keizer, who has reunited with Abdoulay Diaby after the Malian striker signed a two-year contract with Jazira. The pair worked together at Sporting Lisbon.

“That was a tough opening game we won, but yet, I don’t want to rush my players when I know they haven’t reached the level I would like so early in the season.

“There were players who returned from the national team camp and they need time. For me, there is no rush to get them on to the pitch straightaway. They will be ready maybe in another two to three weeks.”

Kalba will be hoping to bounce back after going down to Sharjah to an injury-time goal.

“Kalba are after an excellent first game and any team with such a good performance will be full of confidence,” Keizer said. “We expect them to come very hard at us on their home turf but we are ready as usual."

In the other early game on Wednesday, Ajman will be hoping momentum is on their side when facing Shabab Al Ahli at the Rashid stadium in Dubai.

Ajman were impressive against Al Nasr in their first game, scoring three unanswered goals against the Dubai club.

In Wednesday's late matches, Al Ain will aim to continue their winning start when they meet Emirates at the Hazza bin Zayed stadium, while Al Wasl will also be looking for a second win when they take on Khorfakkan at the Zabeel stadium.

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

