Emirati Hamda Al Qubaisi 'grateful' to be at Red Bull F1 Academy

Al Qubaisi, in her second year at the academy, says she fell in love with the sport at the age of 12

Hamda Al Qubaisi, left, speaks with Dutch driver Emely de Heus, right, at the launch of the car celebrating Red Bull Racing's 20th season in the F1 competition, at the team's factory in Milton Keynes, England, on February 15. Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

Soraya Ebrahimi author image
Soraya Ebrahimi
Feb 15, 2024
Emirati Hamda Al Qubaisi spoke of her gratitude at being part of the F1 Academy for Red Bull Racing for a second year on Thursday.

“I got into karting when I was 12 years old and I fell in love with the sport immediately," Hamda said at the launch of the team's 20th Season in Formula One.

“From there I moved up the ladder into F4 and finally into F1 Academy last year. We ended the season very strongly, in the top three.

“Now I’m part of the Red Bull family and I couldn’t be more grateful about this opportunity."

Moving through the ranks, she spent time with the Prema Team, competing in the F4 Italian and German championship.

She is from a family well-known in motorsport. Her father, Khaled Al Qubaisi, is one of the most accomplished and well respected figures in UAE racing.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at the team's factory in Milton Keynes, England, on February 15. Getty Images for Red Bull Racing
Among his many motor racing achievements, Khaled, who has raced three times in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, has won the Dubai 24 Hour twice, in 2012 and 2013, and the Yas Marina 12-Hour Race, also in 2013.

In 2018, Hamda's sister Amna also became the first Middle East woman to take part in a motorsport test programme for Formula E after the Diriyah ePrix in Saudi Arabia, shortly after women were legally able to drive in the country.

Updated: February 15, 2024, 9:34 PM
