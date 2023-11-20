Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023: When is it and are tickets still available?

The 2023 Formula One season comes to an end this weekend with the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here is everything you need to know about the race.

What is it?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the 22nd and final race of the 2023 Formula One season.

Where is it?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island.

When is it?

The race weekend starts on Friday, November 24 with two of the three practice sessions. A third practice session then takes place on Saturday afternoon before qualifying at 6pm (UAE time). The race begins on Sunday at 5pm.

What is on the line in Abu Dhabi?

Given the complete domination by Max Verstappen and Red Bull this season, both the drivers' and constructors' championships have long been decided. However, the battle to be the runner-up team will be decided at Yas Marina Circuit; Mercedes lead Ferrari by just four points.

What happened at last year's race?

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Verstappen ease to his third straight victory at Yas Marina Circuit. Like this year, the championships had already been won by the Dutchman and Red Bull.

That was not the case in 2021, when the race witnessed one of the most dramatic and controversial conclusions in F1 history as Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in a final-lap shootout behind the safety car to seal the race win and drivers' title.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix always sell out fast. At the time of writing, there are no general admission tickets available, but there are some limited grandstand tickets for Friday's practice, and some hospitality experiences for all three days.

To purchase tickets, visit: www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/formula1/tickets

What else is going on besides the race?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is as famous for its entertainment as the race itself. This year's after-race concerts, which can be accessed by all ticketholders, see Ava Max perform on Thursday night, Chris Brown on Friday night, Shania Twain on Saturday night, and Foo Fighters headlining after the race on Sunday.

How to watch?

For fans unable to attend, the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can be watched live on beIN Sports.