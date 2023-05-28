Verstappen dominates wet Monaco GP to extend championship lead

Double world champion Max Verstappen dominated a rain-affected Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to extend his championship lead to 39 points and earn Red Bull a sixth win in as many races this season.

The race stirred up by rain after a processional 51 laps in dry conditions. And despite brushes with the track walls, the Dutch Red Bull driver finished comfortably ahead of his rivals.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin but a massive 27.9 seconds behind at the chequered flag.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon completed the podium in third place for Renault-owned Alpine with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth and taking a bonus point for fastest lap.

The win was Verstappen's fourth of the season, second in Monaco and 39th of his career. Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, his closest title rival, started in last position after a qualifying crash and finished two laps down in 16th.

A dreary race burst into life on lap 51 as it started spitting at Casino Square, through Mirabeau and on the entry into the tunnel.

Verstappen held a 10-second lead over Alonso but, despite the rain, Aston Martin hauled the Spaniard in for his first stop of the day and elected to send him out on the dry rubber.

However, the spots of rain became heavier and Verstappen – now on 52-lap old slick tyres – had to go back to the pits.

The Dutchman briefly lost control of his Red Bull on the entry to the tunnel, grazing the wall, before safely making it back to the pits to bolt on the intermediate tyres.

Aston Martin's call to send Alonso out on the dry tyres afforded Verstappen some much-needed breathing space.