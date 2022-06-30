F1 race calendar 2022: all the season dates, results, venues and schedule

The 2022 Formula One season is set to be another thriller, building up to the climax in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

Here is how the races have played out so far.

Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain IC, March 20, 2022

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Jeddah Street Circuit, March 27

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates on the podium after winning the Australian Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, April 10

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola, April 24

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3. Lando Norris McLaren)

Miami Grand Prix

Miami International Autodrome, May 8

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Spanish Grand Prix

Circuit de Catalunya, May 22

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo, May 29

1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku City Circuit, June 12

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

Canadian Grand Prix

Gilles Villeneuve, June 19

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

British Grand Prix

Silverstone, July 3

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, July 10

French Grand Prix

Circuit Paul Ricard, July 24

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring, Mogyorod, July 31

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps, August 28

Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort, September 4

Italian Grand Prix

Monza, September 11

Singapore Grand Prix

Marina Bay, October 2

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka, October 9

United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, October 23

Mexican Grand Prix

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, October 30

Brazilian Grand Prix

Interlagos, Sao Paulo, November 13

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina, November 20

