F1 race calendar 2022: all the season dates, results, venues and schedule

The 2022 Formula One season is set to be another thriller, building up to the climax in Abu Dhabi on November 20.
Here is how the races have played out so far.
Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain IC, March 20, 2022
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Jeddah Street Circuit, March 27
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Australian Grand Prix
Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, April 10
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3. George Russell (Mercedes)
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Imola, April 24
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3. Lando Norris McLaren)
Miami Grand Prix
Miami International Autodrome, May 8
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Spanish Grand Prix
Circuit de Catalunya, May 22
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3. George Russell (Mercedes)
Monaco Grand Prix
Monte Carlo, May 29
1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku City Circuit, June 12
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3. George Russell (Mercedes)
Canadian Grand Prix
Gilles Villeneuve, June 19
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
British Grand Prix
Silverstone, July 3
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, July 10
French Grand Prix
Circuit Paul Ricard, July 24
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring, Mogyorod, July 31
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps, August 28
Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort, September 4
Italian Grand Prix
Monza, September 11
Singapore Grand Prix
Marina Bay, October 2
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka, October 9
United States Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, October 23
Mexican Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, October 30
Brazilian Grand Prix
Interlagos, Sao Paulo, November 13
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina, November 20
